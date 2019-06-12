Sheffield Sharks add Braun with new naming rights
Sheffield Sharks have been rebranded again for next season after reaching a naming rights agreement with healthcare firm B Braun Medical Ltd.
The three-year deal will see the club become known as B Braun Sheffield Sharks, building on the long-term partnership between the two organisations.
Chapeltown-based B Braun have been the club’s vest sponsor since 2008 as well as sponsoring the Junior Sharks and Sharks Physio over the years.
Sharks chairman Yuri Matischen said: “B. Braun Medical Ltd and the Sharks are a perfect match and we are extremely proud to announce the company as our new naming rights sponsor.
“Our longstanding relationship over the last decade has contributed to much success for the club and we are confident this latest major deal will bring our organisations even closer and lead to even more success on and off the court.”
Head coach Atiba Lyons added: “It is fantastic to have the support of B. Braun Medical Ltd – a top Sheffield company which has been an incredible supporter of the Sharks over recent years.
“We are excited for the new season and can’t wait to get going.”
The deal will see the further strengthening of the B Healthy – B Braun Programme which sees the firm and the Sharks visit schools to educate youngsters on the importance of nutrition and exercise, with pupils offered tuition in dance or basketball.
B Braun group CEO and Sharks life vice president Hans Hux said: “B. Braun has been proud to support the Sheffield Sharks over the last ten years and this latest major deal reinforces our long-term commitment to backing the club in their quest for further success in the BBL.
“The Sharks are a fantastic, community-based club which does a tremendous amount of work to encourage healthy living, particularly amongst young people across Sheffield.
“It is this shared passion for wellbeing which makes them a perfect fit for B. Braun.
“The school children we support through these initiatives are key – they are the future and we want them to understand how lifestyle behaviours, diet and exercise can impact on someone’s life.
“We are hugely excited for the start of the new season and, with our backing, we hope the club can bring even more sporting silverware back to Sheffield.”