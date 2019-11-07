Sheffield set to host the best upcoming fighters at GB Boxing Championships 2019

GB Boxing Championships 2018 EIS - Sheffield 06-12-18 Scotland's Tyler Jolly (Blue) in a Welterweight contest with GB's Harris Akbar.

Eleven of the best up-and-coming young boxers have been selected to compete for Team GB for the event on Thursday, December 5

The event is an opportunity for boxing fans to get an early look at some of the fighters that aim to wear the Team GB vest at a future Olympic Games.

The 11 boxers that will represent GB Boxing are all current members of Great Britain’s hugely successful Olympic boxing programme, which is based in Sheffield.

GB Boxing Championships 2018 EIS - Sheffield 06-12-18 Helen Jones of Wales (Blue) takes on Scotland's Stephanie Kernachan in a flyweight contest

GB Boxing’s Performance Director Rob McCracken said: “The GB Boxing Championships is an important tournament in the development of young boxers.

"It helps the coaches and performance staff at GB Boxing to evaluate up-and-coming talents and assess whether they have the potential to challenge our existing number one boxers and ultimately make it to an Olympic Games in the future.

“Winning the GB Championship has been a key part of the Olympic pathway for a lot of successful boxers.

"Previous winners include most of the male and female boxers that are likely to represent Team GB at Tokyo 2020 along with names such as Anthony Joshua, Luke Campbell and Nicola Adams, who all progressed from success at the GB Boxing Championships to winning gold at the Olympic Games.”

The full line-up:

Weight GB Boxing Home Nation

Women: 51kg - flyweight Chloe Watson (GB) vs Helen Jones (WAL); 57kg - featherweight Raven Chapman (GB) vs Jade Pearce (ENG); 60kg – lightweight Hannah Robinson (GB) vs Kirsty Hill (ENG); 69kg – welterweight Georgia O’Connor (GB) vs Campbell (ENG); 75kg – middleweight Kerry Davis (GB) vs Jodie Wilkinson (ENG)

Men: 52kg – flyweight Will Cawley (GB) vs Jake Dodd (WAL); 63kg – lightweight Callum Thompson (GB) vs Masood Abdullah (ENG); 69kg – welterweight Harvey Lambert (ENG) vs Shane Taffetsaufer (WAL); 75kg – middleweight Ramtin Musah (GB) vs Jimmy Tyers (ENG); 81kg – light-heavy Connor Tudsbury (GB) vs Aaron Bowen (ENG); 91kg – heavyweight Karol Itauma (GB) vs Sam Leyson (WAL); 91kg+ - super-heavy Courtney Bennett (GB) vs Gideon Antwi (ENG).

Doors open at 6.45pm, boxing begins at 7.30pm.