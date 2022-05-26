Sheffield school touchdown on national finals of NFL competition

Angram Bank Primary School was 1 of 25 schools around the city to be invited to participate in flag football tournament – a five-a-side, non-contact version of American football – and after winning the Sheffield competition at Concord Sports Centre, they will now go onto to represent the city in the National Finals.

The finals will be held on Wednesday June 29, at Loughborough University which is the current head quarters of the NFL UK, and the High Green school will be in competition with teams from all corners of the UK.

The winner of the competition will go onto represent the UK under the name of Team GB in Las Vegas along with 7 other countries – China, Japan, Italy, Germany US, Canada, and France.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Angram Bank Bears team who have made it through to the National Finals of the NFL Flag Football competition

Jack Bunting the head coach and year 4 teacher boils the team’s success down to ‘hard work’ and ‘determination’.

He said: “They’ve made it possible; they’ve been willing to turn up to every training session after school, some of the team have been going home watching the NFL and others have been doing extra training in their spare time.”

The school have also made waves across the pond, after naming the school team the ‘Angram Bank Bears’ American NFL outfit, Chicago Bears have been very supportive, sending over Jerseys and other sporting equipment to help them on their journey working towards the finals.