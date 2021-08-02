Sheffield runners smash record previously held by Mo Salah

Hallamshire Harriers trio Conor Miles, Euan Brown and Jamie Hall took first, second and third respectively on Saturday after competing the 5K race at Forge Valley school in just over 15 minutes - more than 45 seconds quicker than the previous record held by Mo Salah.

Miles crossed the line in 15 minutes and three seconds while Brown and Hall were just one second behind.

Sheffield Running Club member Salah – who is not to be confused with the Liverpool and Egypt star – previously set the record at 15 minutes and 52 seconds in 2019.

Hallamshire Harriers trio Connor Milnes, Euan Brown and Jamie Hall set a new record.

Hallamshire’s Laura Smith won the women’s race in 18 minutes and 10 seconds but that time was not enough to beat the record of 17 minutes and 28 seconds set by 2019 World Mountain Running Championships bronze medallist Philippa Williams two years ago.

Williams, formerly of Sheffield Running Club, is also the only woman to have ever ran a sub-20 minute time in 25 years of the Dam Flask Relays.

The Loxley Lash series first ran in 2019 and consists of three 5K races held on the 1km flat cycle track at Forge Valley School, with the emphasis on speed.

It was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The next races will be held on 14 and 28 August.

"Everybody who came along loved it,” said Sheffield Running Club general secretary Mike Levery.