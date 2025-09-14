Sheffield runner Calli Hauger-Thackery proves she's world class

Calli Hauger-Thackery of Team Great Britain, poses for a photo during the medal ceremony after finishing third in the Women's Half Marathon Final on day three of the 26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024 | Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

Hallamshire Harrier Calli Hauger-Thackery put in a heroic performance in the women's 10,000 metre race in the World Championships in Japan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She'd been trailing at the back for some time yet finished a creditable 11th amongst the world's best, at that distance.

Only Nadia Battocletti (Italy) and GB team-mate Megan Keith were ahead of her in the European contingent, Megan coming in 10th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being the third fastest European was a fine achievement on its own in hot and humid conditions in Tokyo.

The race unfolded with temperatures over 30 degrees and punishing humidity, conditions so severe that several road and distance events had been rescheduled to earlier in the day.

Athletes were warned to alter hydration and pacing strategies, which made Calli’s late-race surge all the more impressive.

This was a huge profile race for Calli, who failed to finish the marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics and has been seeking redemption since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She admitted she'd had to "fight a lot of demons" and had been hard on herself in preparation for a race won by Beatrice Chebet of Kenya (30:37.61).

Calli (31:37.81) said she'd picked off a few rivals in the final stages, which had been her game plan.

"I gave it everything in the last bit."

Calli’s run had been built on a strong season so far.

Earlier this summer she clocked a personal best of 30:50.64 over 10,000m in Oslo, lifting her high up the UK all-time list.

She has also underlined her form on the roads with a 2:21:24 marathon in Berlin and a European Half-Marathon bronze, reinforcing her position as one of Britain’s most versatile distance athletes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She admitted watching the leading pack on TV screens in the stadium and couldn't believe how fast they were moving:

"I didn't want them to lap me - that was my goal!"

An upbeat Calli, 32, added that she felt she made the right decision to compete over 25 laps instead of the marathon in Tokyo.

"I am pretty damn happy with that today," said the former Killamarsh resident.

The next challenge is 26.2 miles for the former Eckington High School pupil - she will compete in the Chicago marathon on October 12.It will be the 12th competition of the year for Calli, who now lives much of the year in Arizona.