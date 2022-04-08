Sheffield RUFC Ladies chasing silverware in 25th anniversary year
Life can often be a struggle for grassroots sports clubs, but a rugby team from Sheffield continues to thrive 25 years after it was set up.
Sheffield Ladies, the women's section of Sheffield RUFC, officially marked its twenty-fifth anniversary at the club’s Abbeydale Sports Club base last weekend.
“It’s like a family,” said chair Emily Glendenning, who has played for Sheffield Ladies for six years.
"We’re so close, everyone looks out for everyone. It’s like the best group of friends you will ever have, that’s why I do it. It’s great.
"When you are playing you are putting your body on the line for each other, so you get that closeness.”
The club has about 50 members and two teams.
Saturday saw them host a 30-strong girls tournament before several former players laced up and rolled back the years for an exhibition match.
Money was also raised in memory of student and rugby player Maddy Lawrence, who died aged 20 after being injured in a match for the University of West England in March.
Almost 300 special-edition matchday programmes were sold throughout the day, which was capped off by a 31-0 win for the First XV against Crewe & Nantwich Ladies.
That sets up a potential promotion-decider this weekend away to league leaders Bishop Auckland.
Bishop Auckland are currently 10 points clear of Sheffield in second place, who have one game in hand.
They would need a bonus-point win on Sunday followed by another next weekend, as well as a better points difference, to secure a spot in the Championship North 1 – the second tier of women’s rugby union in England – next season.