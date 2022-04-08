Sheffield RUFC Ladies chasing silverware in 25th anniversary year

Sheffield Ladies, the women's section of Sheffield RUFC, officially marked its twenty-fifth anniversary at the club’s Abbeydale Sports Club base last weekend.

“It’s like a family,” said chair Emily Glendenning, who has played for Sheffield Ladies for six years.

Sheffield Ladies RUFC are celebrating 25 years since the club's formation.

"We’re so close, everyone looks out for everyone. It’s like the best group of friends you will ever have, that’s why I do it. It’s great.

"When you are playing you are putting your body on the line for each other, so you get that closeness.”

The club has about 50 members and two teams.

Saturday saw them host a 30-strong girls tournament before several former players laced up and rolled back the years for an exhibition match.

Almost 300 special-edition matchday programmes were sold throughout the day, which was capped off by a 31-0 win for the First XV against Crewe & Nantwich Ladies.

That sets up a potential promotion-decider this weekend away to league leaders Bishop Auckland.

Bishop Auckland are currently 10 points clear of Sheffield in second place, who have one game in hand.