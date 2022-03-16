Sheffield rider Kurtz looks back on his career achievements ahead of testimonial

Kurtz will bring the curtain down on his career at Owlerton next Thursday, March 24, in a star-studded field including World Champions Chris Holder and Jason Doyle.

He was included in the Sheffield team two years ago which also had triple World Champion Nicki Pedersen signed and sealed before the season was wiped out by the pandemic.

Todd Kurtz.

But he had already decided that was going to be his farewell campaign on British soil before heading back to Australia to start a new chapter and a new job.

“I was looking forward to the season and making it a good one to go out on,” said Kurtz.

“But then Covid came along and ruined it all for us. It was a great team Sheffield put together which is why I was devastated when the season got cancelled.

“I just feel the time is right to go. I’ve enjoyed my time as a rider but I need to look more to the future now.”

Kurtz insists he has no regrets about his time on the bike despite not reaching world-class status.

“I look back and remember all the great times I’ve had,” he said. “I’ve met so many friends for life and I’ll stay in touch with them forever.

“I know I wasn’t the greatest rider but I always gave it my best, whatever team I rode for.

“The league-winning season with Sheffield in 2017 was a bit special and was one of the highlights of my career in England.

“I really hope to finish with a great night next Thursday. I’m fortunate to have a bunch of mates who are pretty good at riding motorbikes and they’ve agreed to come along and ride for me.

“To have a couple of World Champions is brilliant for me and of course there’s my brother Brady.

“I might have to come back over here regularly if Brady makes it into the Grand Prix series, but I’m really pleased he can do my meeting.