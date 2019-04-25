Sheffield ready to shine in London boxing spotlight

Two Sheffield-trained fighters plan to gate-crash the party in London on Saturday night.

Sunny Edwards, based at the Steel City gym, and Roger Sampson-coached Shakiel Thompson are undercard performers on a Frank Warren bill at Wembley Arena.

For the more experienced Edwards and three-fight Thompson, it will mean debut bouts in the 12,500 seat hall.

And both will be hoping to upstage the main event, Lerrone Richards v Tommy Langford for the Commonwealth and WBO International Super Middleweight title.

Thompson says it could be a night to remember for both locally-produced boxers.

He said he wanted to hi-jack the show: "I am going there hoping to get people talking about me because I am the stand-out (performer)" said the middleweight.

Steel City Gym boxer Sunny Edwards

He is up against Nicaraguan journeyman Nelson Altamarino.

"The plan is to get a couple of rounds in, but I know I am definitely going to stop him.

"It is my first fight under Frank Warren (five fights a year contract) and I have put the hard work and hours in at the gym and am looking forward to it.

"Sunny is a friend, he's very, very talented and like his brother (Charlie) he is going to be a world champion.

"Like my style, Sunny is a very smart and slick, a tricky and slippery boxer. Together we should put on a good advert for the Sheffield in the show."

While Thompson, after just two fights is scheduled to go four rounds with a man on a horrible losing run, Edwards (W10-L0) has a 10-round task against Pedro Matos of Portugal, who has lost only once in eight fights.