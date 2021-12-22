Sheffield racer Stefan Nielsen hopes for a better 2022 after injury nightmare

Nielsen did enough in his four meetings with the club last season to earn a recall for 2022.

His season ended on September 1 when he crashed out of Poole’s Championship match at Birmingham and suffered rib and collarbone damage.

During his four meetings for Simon Stead’s side he notched 30 points and five bonus to add some strength at reserve.

Sheffield rider Stefan Nielsen has still not fully recovered from injuries sustained last season. Photo: Charlotte Flanigan

He said: “I felt I really was on a good roll at the time, everything was just coming together nicely, the team looked solid and I helped push the team over the line to secure a play-off place.

“But I am of course really gutted with how that story ended, I didn’t get a chance to make the difference in the big matches when it really mattered.

“But to now be back with Sheffield and having that opportunity to right this wrong is something I’m delighted with.”

Nielsen has revealed what he went through after sustaining the injuries.

“The injuries were really tough on me, I don’t remember the last time I had to stay in hospital for several nights after a crash.

“They kept me in for three or four days and the first entire day I didn’t even stand up at all, it was just too painful.

“Thankfully though, the doctors took good care of me and gave me the right advice to finally get back on my feet and start my long road to recovery. I had never broken my ribs before, so a constant shortness of breath was a new one for me and the pain when sneezing or coughing was horrific.”

As for his recovery, Nielsen insists he’s on track to be fit and raring to go by the spring.

He said: “In terms of where I am now, the ribs are perfectly fine but the broken collarbone is still giving me a little bit of grief here and there.