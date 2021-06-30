Co-promoter Peter Mole was left disappointed by the performance in Monday’s 54-36 defeat at Peterborough and the Aces are strongly fancied for the Premiership title.

It’s the first time Belle Vue have visited Owlerton in league racing since 1996 and the restricted crowd numbers mean a sellout is expected with plenty of fans expected to support the visitors.

Said Mole: “I left Peterborough very disappointed with our result.

Peter Mole. Photo: Andy Garner.

“On all our previous away trips so far I have been able to draw some positives, either by improved performances or anticipating the return to a full side.

“To be honest at Peterborough I found it very difficult to see any positives. Jack Holder and Adam Ellis continued their fine form of late with some superb riding and we all need to be much sharper to overcome the strong Belle Vue Aces side.”

Ellis, who carded 10+1, said immediately after the 54-36 defeat: “We didn’t really get going from the off which was frustrating but we fought hard and what can we say, they’re strong around here.

“We thought we had a chance here though with the track being similar to ours but it just wasn’t to be.”

Supporters can guarantee their ticket for Thursday’s meeting by purchasing in advance with full details from the official club website.

There will be spaces available on the home straight terracing on the night but fans are urged to arrive early as admission will be on a first come, first served basis.

Restaurant bookings can be made by calling 01142 34 3074.