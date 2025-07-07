Sheffield Motorsport Star Achieves 2025 British F1 Grand Prix Podium

Sheffield teenager and rising motorsport star, Rowan Campbell-Pilling, returns home after achieving a podium at the 2025 Formula 1 Qatar Airways British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time in its history, British Formula 4 joined Formula 1, Formula 2, and Formula 3 on the same event schedule – a landmark moment for the championship and a major opportunity for Sheffield’s Rowan Campbell-Pilling and British Formula 4’s other rising stars to shine in front of a crowd of 480,000.

The guest appearance, last weekend, came as part of F1’s 75th anniversary – fittingly, during a season where British Formula 4 alumni Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri currently occupy positions one and two on the leaderboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowan qualified P3 and P7 ahead of the two Formula 4 races, which took place on Saturday and Sunday – and were broadcast live on Sky TV.

Rowan at Silverstone

Rowan, who races with the JHR Developments team, shone as he made several high-speed overtakes in both races at Silverstone. In race two, he secured a third-place finish.

This impressive result came after a heartbreaking start in race one as the Sheffield youngster suffered suspension failure and was forced to retire his car.

Rowan said: “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, it is always an honour to race at Silverstone and it’s been incredible to be a part of this past weekend’s F1 75th Anniversary celebrations, along with others in F4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Saturday, it was frustrating to be leading such a huge race on the world stage and experience a mechanical issue like we did, but it is these situations that push engineering and technological advances in the sport – and build my resilience as a driver. I have to keep getting up, stronger and more determined, and that’s what I did in the second race.

Rowan at Silverstone

“Achieving a podium is always incredible but as part of this weekend, it was even better. Now, as we jump back into the FIA British F4 championship later this month, we’re going to strengthen our race pace – we can’t wait to be back in Zandvoort.”

After a highly impressive debut season, where Rowan won 21 trophies across 30 different races, he is now taking part in his second season of British Formula 4.

Supporting Rowan are his partners Exol Lubricants, Altitude PR, H Harrold & Sons, Hydra Creative, Simoda, Glu Recruit, UXGlobal and Made in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside of racing, Rowan is a Children’s Champion and Ambassador for The Children’s Hospital Charity – for whom he has raised £25,000, between an intense Formula 4 training schedule and his Sixth Form studies, helping to support the hospital’s patients and their families.

Rowan Achieves P3 at Silverstone Grand Prix

Rowan is proud of his roots and is eager to represent the Steel City, and the wider region, wherever he goes, proudly standing as Sheffield’s only Formula 4 driver.

His next race will take place at Zandvoort on 26-27 July. British F4 races are broadcast live on ITV.

https://www.rowancampbellpilling.co.uk/