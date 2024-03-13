Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Arena, of course, reigns supreme in the city, as a stage for some of the country's biggest domestic fights.

On March 23, Handsworth's Dalton Smith headlines against American Jose Zepeda on an eight-bout card, promoted by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

Not all promoters can fill the salubrious surrounds of the Arena.

And Sheffield's Izzy Asif opportunistically decided to go down another route, staging two big fight-nights at the Park Community Arena, at Don Valley's Olympic Legacy Park.

That venue is regarded as a small-hall venue, but you don't get that feeling when you are in the ultra-modern surrounds.

It provides a different vibe from Ponds Forge, for instance, or the Double Tree by Hilton, or Rotherham's Magna Centre, both of which host shows over the next few weeks.

Now veteran promoter Dennis Hobson is talking up the importance of using another venue which many local people will remember as the old Queens Road ice rink and is now Skate Central, hosting public roller skating sessions, kids' parties, music concerts and amateur boxing.

Dennis Hobson left with boxer Tommy Frank and Steve Crump

He made the switch rather than pay increased post-Covid hiring charges at Ponds Forge and Magna, he said.

On April 6, Sheffield southpaw Keanen Wainwright will headline the professional show, when he takes on unbeaten Essex rival Louis Horn. He will defend his Commonwealth Silver Lightweight belt. The undercard will also include Conisbrough heavyweight Dave ‘The White Rhino’ Allen.

Hobson has had to splash out a fortune in installing safety arrangements, including a lift, but believes his investment will be returned.

"We hope we will get to the stage where we can eventually host 10 fights a year" he said of the 1,000-capacity event hall he is rebranding as The Fightzone Arena.

Keanen Wainwright, second left, in warm weather training camp

The promoter admits he is an admirer of the Park Community Arena: "I like the place, it looks great, but I was committed to Queens Road.

"It was an ice-skating rink I used to go to as a kid, so it has a lot of memories for me and I’m delighted to be giving it a new lease of life.

"Any new venue is an exciting prospect and mark my words we will make the place work."

Hobson, who is working alongside Fight Academy partner Steve Crump, has invited American all-time-great Roy Jones Jnr to the opening night.

GBM fight night at Sheffield's Community arena Pic Connor McMain via GBM Sports

“I’ve known Roy for from when Clinton Woods fought him, (2002; Portland) and we’ve spoken about working together to produce at least one world champion in the future" he said.

"Roy is bringing two of his fighters over to appear on the card and we’ll be working with him going forward on some very exciting projects.”