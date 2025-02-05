Sheffield ice skater Luke Digby secures Great Britain's best European Championships result in 30 years

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Feb 2025, 11:29 BST
A Great British figure skating duo including a young man from Sheffield have secured Great Britain’s best European Championships result in 30 years.

23-year-old Luke Digby, from Fulwood, Sheffield, and his partner Anastasia Vaipan-Law finished in fifth place at the figure skating championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

“We are thrilled and very proud of our achievement over the last two days,” the pair said. “A top 5 finish is a dream come true and we loved having lots of support from the crowd.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is the best result for a Great British pair since 1989 - when Cheryl Peake and Andrew Naylor also finished fifth.

Luke and Anastasia scored a brilliant fifth place finish in Tallinn.placeholder image
Luke and Anastasia scored a brilliant fifth place finish in Tallinn. | International Skating Union (ISU)

Luke and Anastasia added: “We would like to thank our coaches and the whole British team for their support. We will take some time to recover and reflect upon a great event here at the Europeans.

“Then we will look forward to building up to another World Championships with it being the first Olympic qualifying event.”

The pair hope to improve at the next European Championships in Sheffield in 2026.placeholder image
The pair hope to improve at the next European Championships in Sheffield in 2026. | International Skating Union (ISU)

It is a very exciting result for Great British figure skating as the European Championships head to Sheffield for 2026.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Steel City will host the championship in January 2026, where former Tapton School pupil Luke will be hoping to improve yet again.

It will be the first time the UK hosts the event in over a decade. In fact, Luke was a flowerboy at the last UK-hosted competition in 2012.

Related topics:SheffieldGreat BritainFulwoodChampionship
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice