A Great British figure skating duo including a young man from Sheffield have secured Great Britain’s best European Championships result in 30 years.

23-year-old Luke Digby, from Fulwood, Sheffield, and his partner Anastasia Vaipan-Law finished in fifth place at the figure skating championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

“We are thrilled and very proud of our achievement over the last two days,” the pair said. “A top 5 finish is a dream come true and we loved having lots of support from the crowd.”

It is the best result for a Great British pair since 1989 - when Cheryl Peake and Andrew Naylor also finished fifth.

Luke and Anastasia scored a brilliant fifth place finish in Tallinn. | International Skating Union (ISU)

Luke and Anastasia added: “We would like to thank our coaches and the whole British team for their support. We will take some time to recover and reflect upon a great event here at the Europeans.

“Then we will look forward to building up to another World Championships with it being the first Olympic qualifying event.”

The pair hope to improve at the next European Championships in Sheffield in 2026. | International Skating Union (ISU)

It is a very exciting result for Great British figure skating as the European Championships head to Sheffield for 2026.

The Steel City will host the championship in January 2026, where former Tapton School pupil Luke will be hoping to improve yet again.

It will be the first time the UK hosts the event in over a decade. In fact, Luke was a flowerboy at the last UK-hosted competition in 2012.