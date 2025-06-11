Sheffield Hawks U13 Girls late comeback falls short against Hull Dockers

On Saturday, Hull Dockers hosted the Sheffield Hawks for a thrilling Under-13s girls’ rugby league encounter. The game was packed with moments of brilliance from both sides, with Hull ultimately edging the contest, but not without serious challenge from a determined Hawks squad.

Right from the whistle, Hull Dockers made their intentions clear. Just one minute into the game, they burst through the Sheffield defensive line to score the opening try under the posts, successfully converting to take a 6-0 lead. Straight off the back of the returning kick off, Hull stepped around the Hawks’ left wing and found space down the sideline to notch a second try. The conversion was missed, but Hull extended their lead to 10-0 within the opening minutes.

Sheffield responded with pressure on the restart, forcing Hull to spill the ball, giving Hawks a scrum in a promising position. However, a handling error from the Hawks early in their set handed the ball back to Hull, and the momentum shifted again. Still, Sheffield refused to back down. An incorrect play-the-ball by Hull gave the Hawks another opportunity. Pushing up the right edge, Sheffield made solid metres but were eventually forced into touch.

Sensing an opportunity, the Hawks mounted a strong attacking set, resulting in Maddie H crossing over in the right-hand corner to score, reducing the deficit to 10-4. The conversion attempt from out wide was unsuccessful, but Sheffield were back in the game. The teams went back and forth, with both sides testing each other's defence. Eventually, Hull’s persistence paid off, and they crossed for their third try of the game. Again, the conversion was missed, but Hull had stretched their lead to 14-4.

Sheffield Hawks’ defenders wrap the ball up to stop a Hull Dockers attack.

With the scoreboard reading Hull Dockers 14 - Sheffield Hawks 4 at the break, both teams returned to the field hungry for more. Hull kicked off the second half, and the Hawks attempted to gain ground, but strong defensive pressure from Hull forced them into touch, handing possession back to the home side. However, Hull couldn’t capitalise, knocking the ball on early in their set. Hawks reacted quickly, scooping up the loose ball and launching a breakaway run downfield. The crowd roared as the Hawks charged forward, but in the rush and excitement, a flurry of frantic passes led to a knock-on, and another promising opportunity slipped away.

Hull probed again and again down the left wing, trying to stretch Sheffield’s defence. They came close, but another knock-on just short of the Hawks’ try line saw the visitors breathe a sigh of relief. Unfortunately for the Hawks, their possession was short-lived as they too lost control of the ball early in the count. This time, Hull didn’t waste their chance, breaking through on the right wing to cross for another try. The conversion was missed, but Hull had extended their lead to 18-4.

Hull, now confident, opened space in the right corner, and they crossed again to make it 22-4. With time running out, the Hawks showed their trademark spirit. From the restart, they pressed hard and regained the ball. Quick thinking caught Hull off guard, and the Hawks dived over the line for a well-earned try. The conversion was missed, but the Hawks had clawed back to 22-8.

The Dockers kicked deep once more, but the Hawks were far from finished. Another strong run brought them significant metres, cutting through Hull’s line and putting them in a great position. Spotting a gap, the Hawks broke through the Hull defence, going over the line for their third try of the match.

The Hawks had pulled it back to 22-12 with all the energy they had left in the final minutes. Hull’s sharp offloads had given them the edge, but Sheffield Hawks’ fierce comeback, scoring two second-half tries, highlighted their spirit and potential. With strong tackling, exciting scoots, and powerful carries, this young Hawks side showed why they’re a team to watch in the weeks ahead.