Sheffield Hawks are hoping to get to Wembley with Sheffield Eagles

Sheffield Hawks have set up a fundraiser to help get their junior teams to Wembley

Sheffield Hawks have set up a fundraiser to help get their junior teams to Wembley.

They have been offered the opportunity to be the mascots and flag bearers for Sheffield Eagles in the 1895 Cup Final against Wakefield Trinity.

On the fundraiser, the Hawks’ said: “We are raising money to take the kids to Wembley to mascot for the Sheffield eagles on 8th June. There is a go fund me page.

“Sheffield Hawks is always recruiting new players across all age groups from u5 to open age men and masters women. We pride ourselves on our family values and there really is a place for everyone at our club.”

The money raised will help to take as many junior players as possible to the final after the increase in the cost of living and travel to Wembley.

The fundraiser has currently raised just over £1,100 of a £2,000 target which the club hopes will allow ‘all’ the kids within the different age groups to experience this opportunity.

On the opportunity, the Hawks’ said: “as an ambassador club for the Sheffield Eagles we have lots of young people that look up to the players. They all love going to games and are always the loudest there.

“Walking out with them at Wembley would be the ultimate dream however being that our club is based in an underprivileged area of Sheffield the costs of travel and tickets was just racking up. So we decided to create the go fund me page.”

The 1895 Cup Final will kick off at 5:45 on Saturday 8th June following the Women’s and Men’s Betfred Challenge Cup Finals as the triple header is set to showcase the very best of British Rugby League.