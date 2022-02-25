Sheffield Hatters to hold fundraising dinner to help safeguard club’s future
The UK’s first and most successful women’s basketball club will hold a fundraising dinner next month as it seeks to safeguard its future.
Sheffield Hatters, who have won more than one trophy per year on average since forming 60 years ago, returned to the court this year after being forced to withdraw from the Women’s British Basketball League (WBBL) – the top tier of women’s basketball in the UK - last term because of the financial impact of Covid-19.
The club currently sits third in the WBBL after winning 11 of its 13 matches so far this season, but needs to raise money throughout the year to continue competing.
The dinner will take place at the Owlerton Exhibition Centre on Wednesday, March 30.
Ticket prices start at £50 per person and include dinner, drinks and entertainment courtesy of The Voice finalist and former Hatter Leona Norscov Jorgensen.
For further information email Betty Codona at [email protected]