Sheffield Hatters basketball star, 15, enjoys breakthrough year

Sheffield Hatters' Ophelia Larder-Lee

The guard has featured in five victories for the Hatters so far this season in what has been her first season in the Women’s British Basketball League (WBBL).

On her time in the WBBL this season, 15-year-old Larder-Lee said: “it’s an amazing experience for me to be in a team who are doing really well this season and who have a legacy like the Hatters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s been really important and playing with amazing players just helps you improve yourself and it helps improve how you play and how you think in a game.”

The youngster also features for the Hatters’ U16s side as she continues her rise through the ranks at the club after starting in the Hotshots when she was 8.

Sheffield’s U16s side have made it into the playoffs for what will be Larder-Lee’s season consecutive season, after she made the final four in the U14s league last season, with the team facing London next week with hopes of making the final four.

On the u16s playoffs, Larder-Lee said: “I think [the achievements of the young teams] show that it’s going to be a really good future for the Hatters. The team I was in last year (the u15s) made it to the final four and to be in the playoffs again shows that after continuous years we can still play at this level and get to the playoffs and final four.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larder-Lee’s success hasn’t been without rewards as she was part of the England team who claimed a second consecutive title in the Girls U16s Four Nations tournament.

She is also hoping to make the team for England u15s Girls squad which has a selection camp at the end of May ahead of numerous tournaments across the summer months.

On her international success, Larder-Lee said: “I was really happy and excited and it means a lot to represent your country and to play against other countries in tournaments because it means you get to meet a lot more people.

“You get to play at another level and it’s amazing really as the England u16s are a very strong team and England has always had really strong and talented athletes who are coming up the programme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the Sheffield Hatters’ players have made the most of the 2023-24 season with the Hatters’ Division 2 side winning their league as well as the WBBL, the U14s, U16s and Div 2 sides all making their respective playoffs.

All of the playoffs in these leagues will be competed in the next couple of months with Sheffield looking to build upon their successes as a pioneer of the UK Women’s game.