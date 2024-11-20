Sheffield Hallam University and Table Tennis England serve up new partnership to help develop the sport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Hallam University has signed a new partnership agreement with Table Tennis England (TTE) to help develop the sport through consultancy, research and innovation following TTE’s return to Sheffield as their national elite training centre.

The agreement which includes sport science consultancy, research and innovation as well as student placements and opportunities, is a continuation of work started over 10 years ago when the sport was previously based in the city.

The aspiration of the partnership is to lift the sport of table tennis to new levels through world class scientific approaches, supporting the elite and talented athlete programmes with the intention to inspire the next generation in regional academies.

Dave Hembrough, a senior research fellow with the Sheffield Hallam’s School of Sport and Physical Activity, is leading the new partnership having previously supported Table Tennis England, including helping them to achieve five medals in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Table tennis players at an introductory session with Sheffield Hallam University

Dave said: “This is a great rekindling of a successful relationship between the University and Table Tennis England that will lift performance levels to new heights, support the sport to develop their performance standards and capabilities and provide opportunities for students studying at Sheffield Hallam.”

Gavin Evans the Table Tennis England Performance Manager, a former international player, said: “This is a really exciting partnership which is ultimately supporting our system to become world class. It was only in April of this year that we moved into our Elite Training Centre back in the EIS in Sheffield and we needed to get some really world-class support services.

“Dave did an amazing job 10 years ago when we were previously based in Sheffield, and we’ve reignited that relationship.

“The main thing for me is how do we get our athletes fitter, faster, stronger. What we’re doing together will be based around strength, speed and power, as well as endurance and injury prevention – everything that's needed in world-class table tennis.”

Gavin Evans (left) and Dave Hembrough at the EIS Sheffield

Tim Vernon, Head of Sport and Human Performance at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “It's great to be welcoming TTE back to Sheffield and to be working with them again to help their athletes achieve sporting success. We're looking forward to the opportunities this partnership will provide to our students and to developing impactful research outputs that evidence the characteristics of the sport and how to create world class table tennis athletes.”

The programme of work will start immediately, involving staff and students from Sheffield Hallam University and table tennis players from across the country. Building positive relationships, understanding and profiling the sports physical characteristics and exploring opportunities to develop will be the focus of the first phase of work. Sheffield Hallam will be working towards helping the best table tennis players in the country to perform and improve.