Sheffield Hallam students and graduates going for gold in Paris

Sheffield Hallam University students and alumni are going for gold in Paris after being selected to represent Team GB and Team Ireland for the Olympics and Paralympics.

Six current and former students from the University are set to compete in Paris 2024 which gets underway on Friday July 26 in swimming, athletics, boxing and wheelchair basketball.

Jade O’Dowda, who is studying for a Master’s in international relations and global crises, will compete in the heptathlon at Paris 2024 for Team GB.

Jade won bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth games and finished seventh in this year’s European Championships in Rome. She also won the long jump at the recent UK Athletics Championships.

Jade O'Dowda

Fellow heptathlete Kate O’Connor was selected to represent Team Ireland at the Games. Kate graduated from Sheffield Hallam in 2022 with a degree in sports communication.

Lewis Richardson, who graduated from Sheffield Hallam in 2023 with a Master’s in sport business management, will represent GB Boxing in the light middleweight category. Lewis previously won a silver medal at the 2022 European Championships.

Swimmers Max and Joe Litchfield, who both studied at Sheffield Hallam, will be competing for GB Swimming.

Max, who studied physiotherapy at Hallam, is competing at his third Olympics after taking part in both Rio and the Tokyo Games. Max finished fourth in his first Olympic final in Rio in the 400m individual medley.

Lewis Richardson

Brother Joe is competing in his second Olympics after taking part in the Tokyo Games. He is the current British Champion in the 100m butterfly.

Lucy Robinson will compete for ParalympicsGB in wheelchair basketball. She graduated in 2021 with a degree in primary education.

The Paralympics will take place from Wednesday August 28 and Sunday September 8.

Kate Cox, Head of Sport Services at Sheffield Hallam, said: “Congratulations to all of our current and former Sheffield Hallam students selected to compete at the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

“Supporting students to balance their academic aspirations with their elite sporting endeavours is so important to us and I'm delighted our Performance Athlete Support Programme is in place to do that.

“We'd like to wish Jade, Joe, Kate, Lewis, Lucy and Max the very best of luck, we hope you have an incredible experience, and the Sport Hallam Team will be cheering you all the way.”

The students were supported through the Performance Athlete Support Programme (PASP) during their time at Sheffield Hallam which helps talented athletes to balance university life while achieving their sporting potential.