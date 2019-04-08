Sheffield Half Marathon route: this is path the runners will take
The Sheffield Half Marathon takes place on Sunday (April 14).
Runners will make their way through the city and out into the beautiful Peak District. Here is the route they will take.
1. Arundel Gate
Runners will set off from Arundel Gate at 9.30am.
2. Ecclesall Road
They will then head down Ecclesall Road towards the west of the city.
3. Botanical Gardens
Runners will run past a number of Sheffield sights, including the Botanical Gardens.
4. Knowle Lane
Entrants will then head down Knowle Lane on their journey towards the Peak District.
