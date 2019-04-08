Sheffield Half Marathon will attract thousands this weekend. Here is the challenging route they will take.

Sheffield Half Marathon route: this is path the runners will take

The Sheffield Half Marathon takes place on Sunday (April 14). 

Runners will make their way through the city and out into the beautiful Peak District. Here is the route they will take.

Runners will set off from Arundel Gate at 9.30am.

1. Arundel Gate

They will then head down Ecclesall Road towards the west of the city.

2. Ecclesall Road

Runners will run past a number of Sheffield sights, including the Botanical Gardens.

3. Botanical Gardens

Entrants will then head down Knowle Lane on their journey towards the Peak District.

4. Knowle Lane

