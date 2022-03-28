Saleh, running for the City of Sheffield, finished in a time of 01:09:13 - finishing comfortably ahead of Michael Young from West Cheshire.

Dronfield Running Club’s Michael Kenyon (01:13:49) came fourth, ahead of Sheffield RC duo David Millns (01:13:55) and Joe Sweetnam-Powell (01:14:00) in fifth and sixth respectively.

Three more local athletes also registered top 12 finishes during the event. Steel City Striders’ Luke Tipping was ninth with a time of 01:15:21 while 11th placed Tom Bailey of Hallamshire Harriers registered 01:15:56. Stuart Scott, a team mate of Millns and Sweetnam-Powell, recorded 01:17:09.

Sheffield Half Marathon winners 2022 - Female winners, first place Sarah Lowery, centre, second place Alice Daniel and third place Eleanor Baker. Male winner, Mohamed Saleh. Pictures: Dean Atkins

Lowery came 40th overall in what was a bumper field, completing the course in a time of 01:21:06.

Arundel Gate was the location for both the start and the end of the race, with a scenic course also taking competitors along Ecclesall Road and through Ringinglow before heading back towards Endcliffe Park after passing through Hathersage Road and Knowle Lane.

Alice Daniel (01:22:18) was the next female runner to complete the route, ahead of Eleanor Baker (01:22:38). Like Saleh, Baker was also representing the City of Sheffield club.

Thousands of spectators lined the streets to cheer on those taking part, with runners of all ages and abilities putting themselves to the test.

Feeling the heat at the end of the race

The event helps to raise money for a variety of charities, with the Children’s Hospital, Macmillan and St Luke’s among this year’s beneficiaries.

Sheffield Half Marathon Results

You can find a full list of results and timings HERE

Runners set off on the Sheffield half-marathon

Fans give their support to the runners