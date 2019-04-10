Sheffield Half Marathon: facilities and assembly zones

With the Sheffield Half Marathon nearly upon us (April 14), you’ll need to know where to go when you are taking part.

There are lots of facilities available on the day of the event for those running and people going along to show their support.

There will be celebrations around the city as the runners finish the race, with the hub being down in the events village near Peace Gardens.

Peace Gardens will be at the centre of it all, with the race office also being there, as well as the massage tent and free engraving service.

The race office will be open between 12.00pm and 3.00pm, and from 7.30am on Sunday.

Toilets and the baggage store will be on Tudor Square and will be open from 7.30am on the day of the race. Extra toilets will also be on Surrey Street and next to Peace Gardens.

Friends, family and other spectators are encouraged to meet at Peace Gardens. Finishers can collect their goody bags, which include food, drink and other extras, from a point on Surrey Street beyond the Pinstone Street finish line.

Here is a list of the assembly points for the start of the race. They are set out according to the times people are aiming to manage when completing the half marathon.

Blue Assembly Zone is on Arundel Gate

Red Assembly Zone is further back from the start line on Arundel Gate

Green Assembly Zone in on Norfolk Street

Yellow Assembly Zone is on Surrey Street

The start of the race is at 9.30am on Sunday.