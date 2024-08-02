Team GB’s Bryony Page completed her set of Olympic medals with gold in the women's trampoline.

The 33-year-old won a surprise silver medal in Rio eight years ago and then bronze in Tokyo.

As reigning world champion, she went into this competition as the gold medal favourite.

Page, who is based in Sheffield, was the penultimate gymnast to compete in the final at Bercy Arena.

She laughed, cried, went to the floor, and leapt with joy after her score of 56.480 was confirmed.

The University of Sheffield, where Page graduated with first-class honours in Biology in 2013, congratulated her on X (formerly Twitter).

The university also noted the subject of her dissertation: the sonic sounds of dinosaurs.

Sheffield City Council also shared a message congratulating the athlete, alongside the BBC Sport video of her reaction.

Page, who won the world title in 2021, qualified for today’s final with the fifth highest score, but watched those competing ahead of her largely fail to surpass their qualifying marks.

Meanwhile, she increased her score by close to a full mark from 55.620 - before the final competitor, China's Hu Yicheng, fell during her routineViyaleta Bardzilouskaya from Belarus became the first neutral athlete to win a medal at the Games, taking silver, while Canada's Sophiane Methot claimed bronze.

This ensured that Page would win Britain's latest gold medal, to the delight of the hordes of flag-waving fans packed into the arena.