Sheffield golf club celebrates 100 years

A Sheffield golf club is celebrating 100 years and urging budding golfers in the city to take up the sport.

Beauchief Golf Course, managed by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with Sheffield City Council, has been home to Beauchief Golf Club since 1925 and will mark the centenary with a flag raising ceremony on Friday, March 14 at 11am.

Colin Foster, men’s vice captain and treasurer of Beauchief Golf Club, has been a member for 23 years.

He said: “Beauchief Golf Club started with a small number of golfers all those years ago and now we have more than 400 members. We’ve had thousands of members journey with us while playing the sport, with some juniors going on to become professionals.

“It’s fantastic to celebrate that we’ve been a club for 100 years and continue what was set up in the early days. It’s more than just playing golf – it’s also about the social interactions, friendships and keeping active physically and mentally.

“We all recognise the benefits and would like to continue that into the future and the next 100 years.”

Colin, 64, from Nether Edge, began playing golf more regularly when he semi-retired and joined the seniors over 55s group at the club which plays on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the 18-hole course. Ladies’ competitions take place on Wednesdays at the golf course, while weekend competitions are open to golfers of all levels.

“I love playing the game and since I moved on from seeing work colleagues every day, I now get to meet other people in the club community while staying active and competing,” said Colin.

Colin Foster at Beauchief Golf Course

“We’d love more people to join us, especially young people who would like to progress with golf as a sport. Pay and play courses are very important for enabling younger players to try it out, and a key part of the club’s history is making golf accessible to everybody.”

Beauchief Golf Course will be running a week of golf related events for those eager to compete from 5 to 12 July, with details being confirmed nearer the summer.

Thomas Booth, general manager at Everyone Active, said: “We’re thrilled to be marking the centenary of Beauchief Golf Club at Beauchief Golf Course.

“Golf has a rich history in the city of Sheffield and we look forward to welcoming club members for a unique event that is bound to ignite passion for the sport while being a momentous occasion in history.”

Challenging golfers of all skill levels, the 5,258-yard, par-67 course at Beauchief Golf Course features meticulously maintained greens and fairways, punctuated by strategically placed bunkers and water hazards.

