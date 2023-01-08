Sheffield Giants rebuilding and recruiting under new head coach

Sheffield Giants American football team have appointed a new head coach for the adult team for the first time in over six years and are rebuilding from the ground up.

Sheffield Giants are recruiting new players. Picture: Dave Tidswell

Matt Flynn, a Sheffield resident who joined the Giants five years ago as a novice, has been appointed to the role.

He built up his coaching CV by leading position groups at the Giants and later managing the whole defence at the Sheffield Hallam University Warriors.

Coach Flynn stated: “It’s a real honour and privilege to be appointed as the new head coach of the Sheffield Giants.

New head coach Matt Flynn. Picture: Dave Tidswell

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for me and I’m extremely grateful for the trust that has been put in me to lead this organisation.

“There are some special things happening at this club and I’m excited to bring my brand of football and leadership to the team as we embark on a new journey focussed on player and coach development as our priority.

“The Giants also have a proud history of working within the community and with local charities and I’m looking forward to renewing those efforts and expanding the Giants family.”

Although American football is a way of life in the USA and lesser known in the UK, its popularity here is ever increasing with all 32 NFL teams having travelled over the Atlantic to play in sold out stadiums over the last 15 years.

The Giants play otehr teams from the league. Picture: Dave Tidswell

Competitive leagues existing for adults, youth and flag games across the country.

American football has been prevalent in Sheffield for several decades with the Steel City Giants first being formed in the 1980s.

After their demise, the Sheffield Tomahawks junior side were the only operating club in the city before the current team (under a different name) were formed in 2008.

After finishing their associate period, they entered the league system in 2010.

The giants have poistions for players of all physical builds. Picture: Dave Tidswell

Since then, there have been highs and lows, promotions, and heart aches, and plenty in between.

For those new to the game, the bulk of the game pits offense – the team with the ball, trying to score – against defence -the team without it.

The exception is on a few plays such as field goals and kick-offs, where both sides will use specific ‘special teams’ units, depending on the scenario.

The variety of positions makes American football suitable for a variety of body types.

The Giants are currently recruiting experienced and new players alike.

There are also coaching opportunities as well as board positions for those who may want to get involved in an off-field role in a unique sport.

The club are relocating to new facilities in the Hillsborough area and have organised team activities and taster sessions for both new and experienced players, starting on January 14, followed by an open training session on January 28.

