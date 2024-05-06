Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Sheffield’s lesser known sports teams will be undertaking a huge food drop appeal for the S6Foodbank network this week.

The Sheffield Giants American Football team will have players and coaches in attendance at the Morrisons supermarket in Hillsborough on Saturday, May 11, as they attempt to encourage as many people as possible to donate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giants head coach Matt Flynn said: “It's a privilege to join S6 and Stannington on the food drive this weekend. It's important for our Team to be Giants on the field, but even more so to be Giants off the field.

“We're immensely proud to call Sheffield our home and to support the local community in any way that we can. If just one more person helps a good cause because their eye was drawn to us in our football pads and helmets then it's all worth it.”

The Sheffield Giants are undertaking a huge foodbank drive this weekend. (Photo courtesy of Darren Roberts)

The food drop appeal will be supporting the Stannington and S6Foodbanks in Sheffield. Both have been providing crucial support to families during the cost-of-living crisis as costs have soared.

In 2023, S6Foodbank boss Chris Hardy told The Star how the Tressel Trust’s network of locations across Sheffield delivered more than 34,500 parcels to families in need of help between April and September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The was an enormous 27 per cent increase from the six months prior, which is especially alarming as the foodbank expected demand to drop during that period due to people spending less on energy bills due to the weather being warmer.

Read More Sheffield Giants v Scunthorpe Alphas: Late touchdown decisive as Alphas storm back in close football game

The Sheffield Giants will be greeting shoppers between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

It is an important community endeavor for the team as they take a few weeks break from fixtures in the British American Football Associations NFC 1 North division.