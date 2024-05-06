S6 Foodbank: Sheffield Giants American Football undertaking huge foodbank drive at Morrisons Hillsborough
One of Sheffield’s lesser known sports teams will be undertaking a huge food drop appeal for the S6Foodbank network this week.
The Sheffield Giants American Football team will have players and coaches in attendance at the Morrisons supermarket in Hillsborough on Saturday, May 11, as they attempt to encourage as many people as possible to donate.
Giants head coach Matt Flynn said: “It's a privilege to join S6 and Stannington on the food drive this weekend. It's important for our Team to be Giants on the field, but even more so to be Giants off the field.
“We're immensely proud to call Sheffield our home and to support the local community in any way that we can. If just one more person helps a good cause because their eye was drawn to us in our football pads and helmets then it's all worth it.”
The food drop appeal will be supporting the Stannington and S6Foodbanks in Sheffield. Both have been providing crucial support to families during the cost-of-living crisis as costs have soared.
In 2023, S6Foodbank boss Chris Hardy told The Star how the Tressel Trust’s network of locations across Sheffield delivered more than 34,500 parcels to families in need of help between April and September 2023.
The was an enormous 27 per cent increase from the six months prior, which is especially alarming as the foodbank expected demand to drop during that period due to people spending less on energy bills due to the weather being warmer.
The Sheffield Giants will be greeting shoppers between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, May 11, 2024.
It is an important community endeavor for the team as they take a few weeks break from fixtures in the British American Football Associations NFC 1 North division.
The team currently have one win and two losses and will return to action against the Humber Warhawks from Hull at the Norton Sports Fields on May 19.
