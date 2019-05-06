Sheffield Eagles: ‘We didn’t deserve late heartache at Leigh’ insists Eagles boss Mark Aston

Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston is adamant that his side did not deserve the late heartache after their dramatic defeat at Leigh Centurions.

Aston's side produced another impressive display but could not see the job through after they spurned a 14-point advantage with 10 minutes remaining, as the hosts produced a stunning late show to steal the points.

The Eagles again showed up well against one of the division's fancied sides, and after the game Aston was in no doubt that the best team did not win on the day.

He told The Star: "We didn't deserve that, the boys were great. We asked for a response after the little bit of disappointment we had last week when we didn't perform to our standards.

“We asked for some improvement and we certainly got that. The bounce of a ball is cruel sometimes. If it had been a round ball we would have been jumping in the air because Thacks had a chip over the top which he chased, and if it had not bounced away from him and ended up in touch he would have been over.

“That's how close it was."

Leigh moved level on points with Aston's side after the late success, which looked unlikely as the visitors moved through the gears with a try-blitz mid-way through the second stanza.

But with victory seemingly within their grasp, and Aston's side about to cause yet another upset in their impressive season to date, Leigh found something at the end to turn the game in their favour.

Aston added: "We have bits to learn and pick up on. We were in control at 14 points up at one stage, we need to learn to close out the game a little better. If you knock off for a split second then it can be cruel.

“One or two of the guys on a kick just knocked off, they patted it back and scored the try. It was really disappointing because we didn't deserve what happened to us. I am immensely proud of them, we were really good."

Meanwhile, the draw has been made for the 1895 Cup second round, and the Eagles have been handed a difficult trip to Halifax. The ties for the new competition are to be played between May 31st and June 5th. The final of the competition will take place at Wembley on Challenge Cup final day.