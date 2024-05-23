Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Eagles will play at Wembley on June 8

Rugby League returns to Wembley Stadium for a huge Cup Finals triple-header next month.

The Women’s Betfred Challenge Cup Final starts an action-packed day at 11.45am as the Leeds Rhinos will face off against a St Helens side looking to win their fourth Cup Final in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then at 3pm the Men’s Challenge Cup Final will take place between 2019 Cup winners Warrington Wolves and 2022 Cup winners and Super League and World Club Challenge champions, the Wigan Warriors.

The final match on the day will see Sheffield Eagles against Wakefield Trinity in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final.

Inside Wembley, there will be a live DJ to keep the party going throughout the day, as well as performances from singers Katherine Jenkins OBE and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Maxwell Thorpe.

Through our friends at Rugby League Commercial, we have secured three pairs of tickets available to win for our readers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email us to enter ([email protected]) by midday on Thursday, May 31. The winners will be selected at random from all those who enter

The winners will be contacted on Friday, June 1.

Cup Final tickets are also available to buy from £20 Adults & £10 U16s at rugby-league.com/tickets.