Sheffield Eagles: Three pairs of tickets available in giveaway for Cup Final at Wembley
Rugby League returns to Wembley Stadium for a huge Cup Finals triple-header next month.
The Women’s Betfred Challenge Cup Final starts an action-packed day at 11.45am as the Leeds Rhinos will face off against a St Helens side looking to win their fourth Cup Final in a row.
Then at 3pm the Men’s Challenge Cup Final will take place between 2019 Cup winners Warrington Wolves and 2022 Cup winners and Super League and World Club Challenge champions, the Wigan Warriors.
The final match on the day will see Sheffield Eagles against Wakefield Trinity in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final.
Inside Wembley, there will be a live DJ to keep the party going throughout the day, as well as performances from singers Katherine Jenkins OBE and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Maxwell Thorpe.
Through our friends at Rugby League Commercial, we have secured three pairs of tickets available to win for our readers.
Email us to enter ([email protected]) by midday on Thursday, May 31. The winners will be selected at random from all those who enter
The winners will be contacted on Friday, June 1.
Cup Final tickets are also available to buy from £20 Adults & £10 U16s at rugby-league.com/tickets.
