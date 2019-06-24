Sheffield Eagles: Squad will be freshened up for 1895 Cup clash with one eye on Leigh tie
Sheffield Eagles are set to make subtle changes for Wednesday night’s 1895 Cup clash with Doncaster as director of rugby Mark Aston again looks for the correct squad rotation ahead of Sunday’s crucial showdown with Leigh.
It will be the second time Aston has had to juggle his selection midweek ahead of a crucial league showdown, as the long-serving coach looks to find the fight formula to give his side the best opportunity in both contests.
Aston said: “We haven't got a massive squad. We don't have the luxury of being able to make massive changes.
“There will be subtle changes and one or two people will get some game time.
“We then go into Sunday against Leigh, and hopefully we'll have the players putting their best foot forward and wanting to play.”
The recalled Rory Dixon looks set for a runout as Aston looks to ease the burden again after withdrawing some key figures in the recent league success against Rochdale.
He added: “There will be some changes.
“We have the likes of Rory Dixon back, and there are one or two others.
“We need to use the squad to our benefit. We tried to do that against Rochdale with Thacks (Anthony Thackeray) on the bench and we also gave Pat Walker and Jimmy Davey some time off as well.
“There were some who were rotated which is good.
“We need to get it right on Wednesday and give someone else an opportunity to be good.”
The match will take place at Featherstone’s Post Office Road stadium, kick off 7.30pm.