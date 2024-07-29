Sheffield Eagles run in 13 tries as they thrash Whitehaven

Matty Marsh ran in four tries for the Eagles

Sheffield Eagles returned to winning ways in the Betfred Championship on Sunday afternoon with a comprehensive 78-24 victory over Whitehaven at Olympic Legacy Park.

Matty Marsh and Matty Dawson-Jones led the way as the Eagles touched down 13 times after opening the scoring in just three minutes, with Corey Aston converting the baker’s dozen.

Dawson-Jones dotted down first out on the wing after just three minutes, with man-of-the-match Marsh following suit after dropping a shoulder to work his way over under the sticks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawson-Jones went over in the corner before Whitehaven scored from deep.

But from there, it was the home side who took full control in the first half, scoring four more times before the break.

Marsh added his second, then Dawson-Jones crossed to complete his hat-trick.

Kris Welham and Alex Foster also got their names onto the scoresheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side started the second half as they left off in the first and it took only three minutes to score again as Ben Jones-Bishop crossed in the right corner after pouncing on a loose-ball in the in-goal area.

Ten minutes into the second half, Marsh made a break from deep for the line and managed to get over to complete his hat-trick, before the visitors responded to take the score to 54-12.

Jesse Sene-Lefao scored his first try of the season on the hour mark as he made a dart for the line from close-range.

Then Foster added a second for himself three minutes later after making a break from the line from halfway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 13 minutes to go, Marsh bagged his fourth try of the afternoon with another close-range finish towards the left corner, before Titus Gwaze latched onto a short ball from Aston to score underneath the sticks.

Whitehaven scored twice more themselves late on to edge their way back further into the contest, but the Eagles were able to hold onto the win and ran out as 78-24 winners.