Sheffield Eagles: Praise for dual-reg half back James Meadows
Director of rugby Mark Aston hailed the impact of youngster James Meadows after the half-back guided Sheffield Eagles to their recent success at Batley.
Meadows, who was made available to the Eagles on dual-registration from London Broncos, produced a stellar spell at the start of the second half which pulled Aston’s side clear for what was eventually a comfortable victory over the Bulldogs.
Aston told The Star: “I thought young Jimmy Meadows made a significant difference. He is a class act. He is a young man who has a big future in the game. He added something to us.”
Meadows produced a blistering break to hand a simple try for Pat Walker, and showed his kicking nous when his grubber resulted in another score for Blake Broadbent.
The 20-year-old also produced a sublime pass in the tackle for Aaron Brown to cross the whitewash, as the Eagles ran riot in the second half at Mount Pleasant.
Aston added: “He (Meadows) is so cool and it just looks easy for him. The pass out of the back of the hand for Aaron Brown's try was class. The kick which ended in a try and the break where he put Patch Walker through, it was terrific to watch.
“He had an impact. He was great, and he set the tone with the kick into the corner at the start of the second-half. He controlled things. At times we lost our way in the game, so for a young man to come in and deliver was impressive.”