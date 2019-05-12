Sheffield Eagles: Lewis Taylor and Menzie Yere still have a role to play in Sheffield despite being sent out on loan

Sheffield Eagles duo Lewis Taylor and Menzie Yere still have a role to play for their parent club, but for now the message is more game time needed.

That’s view of Eagles head coach Mark Aston who allowed Taylor to join Coventry and Yere take a temporary switch to South Yorkshire neighbours Doncaster.

Both have taken the opportunity to sharpen their skills in League One, and are benefitting for entirely different reasons.

Prop Taylor, still relatively new to the game, requires experience, whilst veteran centre Yere is lacking match fitness after a spell out waiting for his UK citizenship to be rubber stamped.

Aston is clear that their time with the Eagles will come this season, but for now he maintains both need to stay out on loan with opportunities, at this stage, limited at the Olympic Legacy Park.

Aston told The Star: “Lewis and Menzie for me still need some more game time at this stage. Lewis has got potential, but he needs knowledge and he'll get that by playing. Menzie obviously just needs to play. He needs a run of games, and if he can help Doncaster by playing week in, week out, until we need him, then great. Once he has done his initial month, we can extend it until the end of the year with a 24-hour recall.”

Taylor, who has played once this season for the Eagles, joined the club as a promising youngster during the close season, and has featured twice for Coventry.

Yere, a tremendous servant to Aston and the Eagles, is in the twilight of his career, but the PNG ace has still managed three tries in four appearances for the Dons.

Aston understands Yere needs to be managed correctly, but still believes he has a role to play this season.

He added: “We have to look after Menzie, he's a bit older these days, so he's coming to the end of what has been a brilliant career. He's been a great servant to us, so we want to be right with him, and if we need him, he'll play. I know he's played in the back-row there, and that sometimes happens when you get a bit older. You start moving with the big fellas where it is not as quick. He still has a part to play here for us, that’s for sure.”