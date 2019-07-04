Sheffield Eagles in make-or-break home double header
Sheffield Eagles face a potential make or break home double header starting with York tonight (7.45pm), as they look to boost their top five ambitions.
Director of rugby Mark Aston hinted anything less than four points from their next two games would make a top five finish difficult, as he looks to reel in York who are four points clear in the table.
With Dewsbury to follow next week, the Eagles know the next fortnight will give them a much clearer indication of how their season will pan out, as Aston explained:
“We need to beat York, and then we have got Dewsbury - both at home,” he told The Star.
“The performance against Leigh should galvanise us to make sure the next two games are wins. They are crucial. We need to claw York back, if we can beat them it will give us more confidence, knowing we have another home game. It is a really big game.”
Aston is looking for his side to build on the positive display against Leigh last week, despite narrowly falling short against their top five rivals.
He added: “We need to get on a bit of a roll. The performance against Leigh is the standard and they need to buy into that now.
“York are four points in front of us and we need to claw them back. I look at Leigh sitting third and that could have been us, that's how close some of the games have been and how tight the table still is.”