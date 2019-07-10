Sheffield Eagles: 'I don't think there’s anything between Championship sides’ says Thackeray
Sheffield Eagles ace Anthony Thackeray says improving concentration levels is the only aspect preventing a top five finish.
The Eagles could have been sat comfortably within the play-offs but they were downed narrowly against rivals Leigh and York in recent weeks, in matches which could have easily swayed towards Mark Aston’s side.
A top five finish now looks a tall order, with Thackeray stating the margins are fine between the elite sides in the divisions.
He told The Star: “You can see what York have done, and Leigh have come from nowhere as well. That could have easily have been us. I don't think there is much between the sides, maybe just a lapse in concentration here and there, and that's something we'll try and get to the bottom of.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The Eagles certainly haven’t given up on a late surge into the Championship’s elite positions, whilst they still have an 1895 Cup semi-final against Batley to look forward to, with the winners going on to contest the final at Wembley.
Thackeray believes the Eagles have made great strides in 2019, and there will be no let up during the remaining seven league games.
He added: “We have had it tough in recent weeks, but we have given it our all during this season, and that won't change. We started this season with 14 new signings, so I think considering where we have come from, we have gone well. We have slipped up on a couple of occasions, which if we hadn't we would have been right up there.”