Sheffield Eagles 'have adapted' to loss of Glover and James
Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston says his side have learned to compensate for the loss of injured duo James Glover and Matty James.
The recent victories over Batley and Rochdale, coupled with an encouraging display in defeat to Leigh have given Aston plenty of positives ahead of Friday’s crucial showdown with York.
The Eagles’ season stuttered following the loss of Glover and James in the Summer Bash win over Barrow, but Aston is convinced his side have worked out a formula going forward as the season approaches the final stretch.
Aston said: “I think we have got over it (losing Glover and James). We said that after the Batley game.
“I think Brad Knowles is leading from the front. The boys from London have given us some energy as well.
“Paddy Burns played tough when he got out there.
“I thought that there were plenty of positives.
“There is still scope for improvement but we are going in the right direction, and now we just need a good week of prep ahead of a massive game with York.”
Knowles’ impressive recent performances have been a major plus for Aston, with the 51-year-old also hailing the contribution of all his forwards as the Eagles were narrowly defeated.
He added: “We've had it tough, we have lost a couple of players through injury, but we have people standing up.
“There were plenty of strong performances, we just need to keep it going.
“It shows we are on our game, and we need to be.”