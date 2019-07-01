Sheffield Eagles hailed as ‘outstanding’ despite Leigh defeat
Coach Mark Aston described his side’s performance as ‘outstanding’ as Sheffield Eagles were narrowly beaten in a tense finale against fellow top five hopefuls Leigh Centurions.
The Eagles mounted a comeback in the final quarter but fell just short of what would have been a stunning victory at the OLP.
The result leaves the Eagles sixth, two points behind fifth placed Featherstone ahead of a crucial home showdown with fourth placed York this Friday.
Aston told The Star: “I thought the boys were outstanding today and they must take a lot of credit.
“Backing up after a game on Wednesday, to come up with the energy and attitude was impressive.
“It started early when we had to go back-to-back defensive efforts.
“I thought that we showed up manfully. I am so proud of them because we haven't been great of late.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We have come up with a very good performance, and if we had won that game I don't think anyone could have complained.”
London dual-reg ace James Meadows was sent off after the final hooter, with Aston confirming the dismissal was for dissent after a dispute over whether a scrum should have been formed before the referee blew the full-time whistle.
Aston explained: “The decision at the end was strange.
“The referee called time off, then the hooter goes - well time off was called so surely the scrum has to take place?
“Then Jimmy Meadows gets sent off straight after the hooter. Maybe because the referee didn't know the rules?
“And maybe Jimmy was challenging him about that.”