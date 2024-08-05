Sheffield Eagles claim derby bragging rights over Dons after strong first half

The Eagles celebrate after Corey Aston scores. Picture: Hannah Pemberton

Sheffield Eagles claimed the bragging rights in the South Yorkshire derby with a 22-20 win over Doncaster at Olympic Legacy Park.

The same starting thirteen was named from last weekend’s emphatic 78-24 league win against Whitehaven.

However, there was a return for Mitch Clark on the interchange bench in place of Blake Broadbent.

The Eagles dominated the first half, running in four tries to put a 22-6 lead on the Dons by half time.

Fresh from scoring a hat-trick last time out, Matty Dawson-Jones crossed in the left corner after only six minutes to get the ball rolling.

James Glover was next to cross for the home side, as he connected with a quick offload from Matty Marsh to score under the sticks, before Doncaster got themselves on the scoreboard with a try out wide through Luke Briscoe.

But from there, it was the home side who regained control as Cory Aston made a break from deep and Alex Foster was on hand to support the halfback, who took over possession and raced away to score.

With two minutes to go, Aston raced away from halfway after an error from Briscoe, which was converted by the Eagles halfback himself to put an large gap between the sides at the break.

Doncaster worked their way back into the game, crossing for the second half’s first points in the 53rd minute as Pauli Pauli’s quick offload was finished off out wide by Connor Robinson.

Former Eagles man Josh Guzdek closed the gap between the two sides even more after he made a break from thirty metres out. The full-back worked his way under the posts to score after meeting Reece Lyne’s short ball in a centralised area.

Doncaster scored again with eight minutes to go to create a tense closing period as Bureta Faraimo scored from dummy-half, but Robinson’s conversion from out wide came back off the posts as the Eagles remained 22-20 ahead.

After being awarded a penalty 20 metres out with two minutes to go, Robinson was handed another chance to bring the contest level, but the Doncaster half-back was unable to do so as he guided his kick well wide of the mark as the Eagles were able to hold onto a precious victory.