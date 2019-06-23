Sheffield Eagles: Aston weighs up positives and negatives ahead of 1895 Cup derby
The 1895 Cup negatives outweigh the positives says Sheffield Eagles coach Mark Aston as he prepares for another midweek showdown.
The Eagles take on Doncaster at Featherstone’s Post Office Road stadium tomorrow (7.30pm), knowing they are just two wins from a Wembley appearance.
Despite the huge carrot at the end of the newly formed competition, if it is Aston’s Eagles who are the team to make it to the capital, the long-serving coach explains the effort will come at a cost.
He told The Star: “The problem has been it has cost teams money which we haven't got
“I think we made £40 out of the Halifax game. That's brilliant, isn’t it?
“I'm not sure what we'll get out the Doncaster game. It won't be much, it is ridiculous.
“We haven't got enough players to cover three games a week realistically, but there is something at the end of it.
“It is a chance of playing at Wembley and nobody can ever take that away from you, that’s the appeal if you can get there.”
Aston has again promised to go hard on his troops in preparation for the South Yorkshire derby which is being played in Featherstone due to pitch maintenance work at the Keepmoat Stadium.
The Eagles chief will be looking for a response after a lacklustre display in victory over Rochdale.
He added: “I'll look at it, but training might be a bit brutal and let's see how we go Wednesday.
“I will be pulling individual players and asking them to tell me why things happen.”