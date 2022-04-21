Sheffield Diving claimed no fewer than 17 medals at the British Elite Junior Diving Championships 2022.

The highlight of the domestic junior diving calendar took place in Southend-on-Sea last week and saw Britain’s best young divers battle it out for honours.

From left to right: Sebastian Willcox, Simeon Greig, coach Georgia Davenport and Robbie Wood.

Head coach Tom Owens said: “This was the first major junior competition in three years and for many of our divers it was the biggest, both in scale and importance, that they have ever participated in.

"We saw a lot of fantastic performances that not only got great results, but continue to show real promise for the future.”

Sheffield’s four golds, five silvers and eight bronze medals was a higher haul than any other club at the meet.

Several athletes won multiple medals, including Sebastian Willcox, who was first in the C Boys 1m and 3m.

Sheffield Diving's head coach Tom Owens (centre) with Oscar Willcox (left) and Arthur Turner-Rowe.

He also won bronze in the C Boys Platform.

Oscar Willcox picked up a bronze medal in the B Boys 1m and 3m events and finished second in the Boys 14-18 3m synchro with Arthur Turner-Rowe

He also won bronze in the B Boys Platform, with Theo Wellington taking silver.

Simeon Greig was second in the C Boys Platform behind Robbie Wood and earned a bronze medal in the C Boys 1m and 3m.

Youngsters Daisy Lindsay and Hannah Gowan.

Wood also won silver in the C Boys 1m, while Greig took bronze.

Hannah Gowan and Daisy Lindsay took silver in the Girls 9-13 3m synchro and Lindsay was also third in the C Girls Platform.

Maisie Bond finished first in the B Girls Platform and Grace Ally was third in the A Girls Platform.

Tom added: "We are now preparing for the British Diving Championships taking place at Ponds Forge at the end of May.

"This event doubles up as the Commonwealth Games Trials for the Team England Diving Team selection.”

Based at Ponds Forge, Sheffield Diving has produced 12 Olympians, most recently Freddie Woodward in 2016.