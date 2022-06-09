Sheffield divers in Great Britain squad for World Aquatics Championships

Jordan Houlden and Yasmin Harper are part of a 14-strong squad headed for Hungary later this month, headed by Olympic divers Jack Laugher and Matty Lee.

Team GB returned three medals at the Tokyo Games, where Lee claimed gold alongside Tom Daley in the men’s synchronised 10 metre platform and Laugher won bronze in the individual 3m springboard to add to his success in Rio alongside Chris Mears.

The diving programme in Budapest begins on June 26 and runs through to the final day of the World Championships on July 3.

British 1m and 3m Springboard champion Yasmin Harper

There will be individual events across men’s and women’s 1m springboard, 3m springboard and 10m platform, with synchronised events for the 3m springboard and 10m platform as well as the team competition.

Grace Reid, James Heatly and Robyn Birch will all take part in a third championships, while seven athletes are preparing to make their debut at world level.

Eden Cheng and Noah Williams, set to partner Lee in the 10m synchro, will both be looking to build on their success at the recent British Diving Championships in Sheffield.

British Swimming associate performance director Tim Jones said: “The standard of diving at the recent British Championships was outstanding, and we are excited to have been able to select this team off the back of that to lead us into a first World Championships in three years.

“Some of our most established divers on the international stage showed their quality in Sheffield, with Jack Laugher winning a hat-trick of British titles – while it was also great to see some younger divers perform when it mattered.