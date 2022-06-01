The Sheffield & District Tennis Tournament will take place over six days from June 12 to 18 at Beauchief Tennis Club and Hallamshire Tennis & Squash club, with a total prize fund of £2,500.

"It’s an honour to be involved in some respects,” said tournament organiser Trevor Ward.

Tournament organiser Trevor Ward.

“One-hundred years is a phenomenal amount of time for any tournament to keep going, particularly at a local level.”

Previous entrants of the Sheffield & District Tennis Tournament include Jonathan Marray, who famously won the Wimbledon Men’s Doubles with Frederik Nielsen in 2012.

“Sheffield is very big on tennis,” added Dore-based Trevor, a member of Grove Lawn Tennis Club.

"Every year we have been pleased with the standard we see. The tournament is worth watching, it’s not tippy-tappy tennis, it’s very, very good."

He continued: “We have got guys in Sheffield now playing around the world in over-80s tournaments. We are achieving quite good things at the moment.”

About 90 people will take part in this year’s tournament, which will see the winners of the Men’s and Women’s Open Singles paid £150 in prize money.

The runners-up will receive £75.

Competitors can enter as both a Single and Doubles player, and there is also a handicapped and over-45s category.

"We are wanting it to be a special event,” said Trevor, who said the tournament is also the largest of its kind locally.

Entrance to the Sheffield & District Tennis Tournament is open until 1 June.