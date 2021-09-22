Sheffield discover Premiership play-off opponents

It means another War of the Roses clash with a place in the Grand Final on the line with bumper crowds expected for both legs.

Tigers will host the home leg at Owlerton stadium on Thursday September 30 before heading to Manchester for the decider on Thursday October 7.

Premiership top two Peterborough and Wolverhampton revealed they would pick each other regardless of who finishes top of the table on Thursday after Peterborough’s final meeting with King’s Lynn ahead of the end of season title shootout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skipper Kyle Howarth and Josh Pickering in action. Picture: Charlotte Flanigan.

Sheffield’s stunning win at Peterborough on Monday shook the Premiership and gave the team new belief they can go on and beat anybody.

Their clashes with Belle Vue have been entertaining this season but they suffered a heavy defeat at Manchester on their last visit.

Tru Plant Tigers promoter Damien Bates said: “After Monday at Peterborough it feels like a game changer.

“We all needed a spark from somewhere to reignite our season and we did it just at the right time.

“Anything can happen in the play-offs. I know we won’t start as favourites against Belle Vue, but the boys will give it their all and see where it takes us.

“We need a handy lead from the home leg next Thursday to go to their place.

“Also it’s important for us to get another confidence boosting win when we face King’s Lynn at Owlerton this Sunday with a 5pm start. It’s a great warm-up for the play-offs and it would be great to see lots of families there enjoying a rare Sunday at the speedway.”

PREMIERSHIP SEMI-FINALS:

MONDAY SEPT 27: Wolverhampton v Peterborough 1st Leg

THURSDAY SEPT 30: Sheffield v Belle Vue 1st Leg

MONDAY OCTOBER 4: Peterborough v Wolverhampton 2nd Leg