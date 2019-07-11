Sheffield cycle speedway star Laura Watson to captain two teams at World Championships

Laura, the 2011 World Champion, is in the best form of her career – highlighted when she and partner Emily Burgess, of Astley & Tyldesley, won the regional pairs championship for the North and Scotland at Ipswich last weekend. Laura, above left, is pictured with Emily.The Championships begin on the 26th July.Meanwhile, Sheffield were indebted to some last race heroics from Kielan Burton, as they overcame Hull for second place in round four of the Yorkshire League on their home shale at Cookson Park. Heckmondwike Saints, with former Stars riders Adam Watson and Kyle Holland scoring heavily, were clear winners on 62 points. Sheffield were level with Hull on 44 as the teams went to the tapes for the final race, with each teams top scorer lined up. Kielan led from the start but was passed on lap three, he regained the lead just five metres from the finish line to defeat the previously unbeaten Adam Watson and current Northern Senior champion Nathan Everett (Hull). Sheffield Scorers – Kielan Burton 17, Laura Watson 13+1, Luke Morton 10+1, Niamh Morton 8.Tomorrow sees round five Stars HSBC UK local Go Ride racing event at their Cookson Park track. The racing is for novice and experienced riders. Registration from 9.30am (entry fee £2) with the first race at 10am. On Sunday the in-form Kielan Burton will line up for the North & Scotland region, in a Battle of Britain clash against the Midlands region at Hull.