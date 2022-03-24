But spare a thought for three Sheffield cricketers who will be walking the equivalent of a marathon in their local park on Saturday, which could take them up to eight hours.

Kieran Mallet, Nick Attrill and Tom Winter from Millhouses Works Cricket Club are taking on the challenge to raise £1,250 to pay for a defibrillator at Millhouses Park located outside the pavilion and available to the public in an emergency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran's five-year-old son Thomas will also be doing laps of Millhouses Park on Saturday to raise funds for a defibrillator.

Handsworth-based Kieran, aged 31, has even promised to complete the final six laps in his full whites.

"Looking at the weather forecast it might not be the brightest idea,” the design draftsman said.

"We might need that defibrillator before we’ve finished.

"For someone who has not done a great deal of training it’s a big ask. We have had about two weeks to prepare ourselves.”

The defibrillator will be based at the new cricket pavilion in Millhouses Park.

The trio plan to start at 8am and will be joined by up to 30 members of the club, young and old, throughout the day, who will be completing various distances in their cricket gear.

A full lap of the park is the equivalent of 1.46 miles, meaning Kieran, Nick and Tom will need to walk around it 18 times.

"I’m very worried about that,” Kieran said of the possibility of losing his marbles.

"We had a discussion last Saturday about a few things that might get us through – some quizzes, playing music and things like that."