Sheffield coach honoured at UK Coaching Awards

Andrew Noble was crowned Coach Developer of the Year at the UK Coaching Awards in Leeds on Tuesday for his work supporting up-and-coming coaches through their development.

Andrew has been the development manager at the Arches School Sport Partnership since 2013, where he works to provide physical education, sport, and physical activity opportunities for primary school children in Sheffield.

Throughout the pandemic he made sure hundreds of children in the city could continue to access physical activity and supported coaches in doing the same.

He also held weekly meetings with coaches to check on their well-being.

Andrew, whose passion has evolved from coaching to coach development, said: “A great coach is someone who is passionate, who has enthusiasm for what they do and to support and develop whoever they are working with.

“Helping someone to reach their full potential, being inclusive, making sessions fun and engaging – this is all part of what I love as part of being a coach.

"I can’t recommend highly enough for more people to take that step to get into coaching, because you can work at so many different levels and make a difference across any sport or discipline.”

UK Coaching’s CEO Mark Gannon added: “Great coaching has always been about inspiring others, and the pandemic has made this more vital than ever.