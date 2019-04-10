Sam O'maison is awaiting a decision on whether he will get a shot at the British super lightweight title.

He is already English champion, but his draw with Kay Prospere at Bethnal Green last month didn't advance his case to take on British title holder Robbie Davies Jnr.

The British Boxing Board is expected to announce who will be mandatory challenger for that belt, this week. O'maison's trainer Ryan Rhodes said: "Sam only boxed to 50% of his potential in his last fight and the Board might order a re-match with Prospere. But we believe nobody is in a better position to challenge Davies Jr. We are really pushing hard to get that."

Sheffield promoter Dennis Hobson would like to assist in that pursuit.

He said: "I like Sam and I believe him and Ryan Rhodes should be doing more work with us because, without blowing my own trumpet, I get kids opportunities they sometimes wouldn’t get. I've built up a lot of good relationships over the last 30 years and can manouvere kids into positions that others can’t. If they pick the phone up, I'd talk to them and help them if I can. If I can’t, then I can’t, but I know there’s more chance of them getting opportunities with me than anyone else locally."