Grant Smith has become Sheffield's highest-profile trainer over the past few years.

His stewardship of Sunny Edwards, his son Dalton, and Junaid Bostan have propelled him into world boxing's limelight.

Now one of his recent recruits to his Steel City gym has put her finger on why Smith gets the results that does, from his boxers.

Former two-weight world champion Chantelle Cameron regards him as the All Seeing Eye at the gym...never missing any opportunity to correct any failings while building on strengths.

Super lightweight Chantelle, 32, from Northampton, left her Manchester coaching duo Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis in February.

It followed her only loss in 19 bouts, to Katie Taylor, in Dublin, in November, a move that was followed by a decision to quit promoters Matchroom, for Frank Warren.

While that has been a lot to get her head around, the transition has been helped by Grant and his Steel City crew.

Yet she'd initially been anxious about how she would fit in, at the Darnall base.

"I was really worried because I was very close to Jamie and Nigel and I was thinking: 'I'm not going to have that bond with Grant.'

"But at the same time it was at the point where it was you have a great bond with someone, but you are feeling like I was going for the motions" she told Boxing Social.

She said the travel to Manchester had been a drain and with family issues to deal with she felt she needed something new.

"I was looking around thinking, I feel like I'm being a bit complacent and just not really loving it as much as I used to.

"That's not making excuses - the loss (a majority decision win for Taylor) it happened.

"I did have a great camp I trained hard hard I was working hard but maybe mentally, I wasn't all there."

Since then, life in Sheffield has picked her up.

"It's been amazing they are such a great bunch" she said.

"I was a bit nervous how I was going to fit in there, but they are unbelievable.

"It's nice that they're all giving their input. When I'm sparring they are all coaching me giving me advice every single one of them.

"It's such a great bunch to be around and Grant is unbelievable he picks up on everything!

"When you think he's not watching he's watching...he is on it 24/7."

Chantelle said, under Smith's regime, she is now working on things in the gym that she'd never tackled before.

Her next opponent is expected to be named soon.