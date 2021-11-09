The 21-year-old super featherweight (5-0, three knockouts) from Pitsmoor has been dubbed ‘the real deal’ by sparring partner and IBF world featherweight champion Kid Galahad and is considered one of the brightest young boxing talents in the country.

He fights Jordan McCorry on the undercard of Galahad’s first world title defence at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on Saturday knowing the eyes of the boxing world will be on him on his biggest night as a professional to date.

"Pressure makes diamonds,” he tells the Star at his Manor Boxing Academy training base.

"It helps because people are seeing the talent. We all put in a lot of work in the gym. It’s motivating because it makes you want to stay where you are and keep improving.”

Dixon’s fledgling career is being guided by his co-managers Billy Joe Saunders - a two-weight world champion - and former Sheffield fighter Adam Etches.

‘Stay in the gym, stay focused and train hard’ has been their advice and the former King Edward pupil is kept on the straight and narrow in the gym each day by his trainer Roger Sampson.

Dixon said: “They are very good and with Billy winning two world titles in two weights when he says something you have got to take it on board.

Dixon regularly spars with world champion Kid Galahad.

"I’ve learnt a lot sparring with Kid Galahad, just the little things he does that I can add to my game.

“I’ve known him since I was 13. He’s told me if I just stay in the gym and stay focused I can be world champion.”

Dixon credits him mum, Debra, a single parent who raised him and his two sisters Chelsea and Lovina, for getting him into a position where he seemingly has the world at his feet.

As usual, she will be ringside to support her son this weekend.

Donte Dixon executes his trademark backflip after beating Vladislavs Davidaits in 2019 (photo by James Chance/Getty Images).

He said: “From being young she’s always made sure I stay out of trouble and stay in the gym.

"It’s all the motivation you need, you want to make your mum happy and hopefully one day buy her a big house.”