Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sheffield boxer's last two fights both ended with him flattening his opponent in the opening minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Cameron (Photo: Mark Robinson/ Matchroom Boxing)

The 33-year-old light heavyweight stopped Harry Matthews a second before the first period ended in February. Then he had Hussein Itaba on his backside twice last Saturday before the contest was over; all within two minutes 32 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There aren't many boxers that can claim back-to-back round one victories.

And the former Commonwealth champion hopes his resurgent form will lead to opportunities.

He has his eye on a British title shot, an offer to box in America, and hopefully more bookings on Matchroom events.

Liam Cameron

Certainly his TKO over Itaba, from Tanzania, won't have harmed his ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was shell-shocked how that went" Cameron admitted to The Star. "I wanted to box him, but I got the opportunity to nail him and took it.

"The fight was on the big stage of Sheffield Arena - a place I had gone to as a kid to watch Ricky Hatton Carlos Maussa (2005.)

"Now it was my turn, but with just two weeks notice, taking on somebody with a good record, and who has been in some wars. I was gobsmacked how it went.

"My first right hand had him wobbling and I knew I had him on the back foot. I knew then I would beat him, but wow, what a way to do it."

Liam Cameron (Photo: Connor McMain)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron, from the Manor, is now waiting to see if manager Lee Eaton will be able to complete a deal for him to box in the States, where Cameron says there has been interest in seeing him perform.

"That would be massive for me, so we will hgave to see what happens.

"A British title is what I want further down the line. I think I am capable of doing that."

The boxer, who is trained by Pearce Gudgeon at Steel City gym, will be closely watching how potential rival, Barnsley's Callum Simpson fares on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simpson, 27, boxes Dulla Mbabe on the undercard for the Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke British heavyweight title fight at the O2 Arena, London.

Simpson is hoping for his 14th win as he heads towards a British super-middleweight title challenge, a single division down from what Cameron is currently campaigning in.