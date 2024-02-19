Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former world champions Clinton Woods and Kell Brook, along with one-time professionals like Amer Khan, Fehmi Fehintola, Atif Shafiq, and Jerome Wilson, were among 400 people at an amateur show dedicated to tragic father-of-four Luke Smedley, aged 35.

Luke died in November, from pneumonia and heart failure, according to his family, leaving a trail of broken hearts, including, his children 'Little' Luke, Nevaeh, Alani and Tia Louise, as well as friends and lifelong acquaintances in the sport he loved.

On Friday, Kings Boxing Club, of Woodhouse, hosted a 12-bout evening at the Olive Grove Sports Club to pay their respects to Luke and help raise money towards the eventual establishment of a boxing-ring-themed gravestone at City Road cemetery, next to his grandmother.

Luke (left) and Nicki Smedley

The headstone will cost around £8,500 and Luke's dad, boxing trainer Chris Smedley, said they had now raised a significant amount towards that.

"It was an unbelievable night" said Chris.

"There were about 400 people there and the 10 bells rang out and we had Kell and Nicki, (Luke's brother) in the ring.

"Everybody showed their respect, and of course it was emotional for me and others.

A similar grave to that planned for Luke

"Three of Luke's children were there, and it was hard for them obviously. There were a lot of tears."

Luke, who also leaves his sister his Kiya, 24, had given much of his childhood to amateur boxing.

He had 58 amateur bouts and 49 wins, but an arm injury suffered in an attack at the High Noon pub in Woodthorpe, in 2016, stopped him from pursuing a professional career.

"He and Kell grew up together on the amateur scene and were friends for 20 odd years, it was good to see him at the show" said Chris.

Luke junior with Quinn Ahmed

"We had a good night's boxing."

Luke, the former Steel City Boxing Club amateur who had moved to Ingoldmells with his wife Becky, would have enjoyed the competitive card at the Olive Grove venue.